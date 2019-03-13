Woman held captive for 4 days while she was abused

AMBRIDGE, Pa. - A woman was held captive in Beaver County for four days, according to police.
Officers told Channel 11 she was mentally, physically and sexually abused by two other women in Ambridge.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., what they're accused of doing to her.
TRENDING NOW:
- Body found behind auto body shop
- Jury selection complete for trial of officer charged in shooting death of Antwon Rose
- Giant wolf-like animal dumped at kill shelter isn't what you think
- VIDEO: Man flown to hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}