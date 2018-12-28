Husband turns wife's ashes into diamond

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The tagline is “a diamond is forever,” and apparently the same can be said for one husband’s love for his wife.
Randy Huhn turned his wife’s ashes into a diamond. Debbie Huhn died in January. Randy Huhn said his wife believed that “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” and that and a fortuitous article on turning cremains into diamonds gave him the idea to honor his wife, KEYT reported.
Huhn worked with a business out of Texas called Eterneva.
Over several months, the company takes the carbon from ashes using a carbon purification process. Equipment then adds high heat and high pressure, eventually, after several months, turning the carbon into a raw diamond.
Randy Huhn told KEYT the diamond produced from Debbie Huhn’s ashes is a blue diamond and is the same color as his wife’s eyes.
He received the diamond Wednesday and he said it couldn’t have come at a better time.
“First it was Thanksgiving and then what would’ve been our 40th anniversary. Then her birthday and then Christmas. So that’s been tough to get through, but looking forward to this coming helped a lot,” Randy Huhn told KEYT.
