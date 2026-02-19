City officials take action after Pittsburgh home with nearly a dozen sex offenders prompts concerns

PITTSBURGH — A home in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood has caused neighbors who live on Salisbury Street great concern, after they recently learned there are at least 10 sex offenders living there.

A woman who lives nearby spoke to Channel 11 anonymously.

“This is residential. These people have children. They’re afraid for themselves, let alone the children,” she said.

City officials tell us it’s a three-quarter-way house for sex offenders, and they live there as they try to assimilate back into everyday life.

The home appears to be split into apartments. On Thursday, every blind was drawn, and it had a wooden board padlocked as a door.

“It’s scary. We have a playground that’s right on the top of the hill, a daycare center right here, a public school...” the neighbor said

Neighbors contacted the city, and now their councilperson, Bob Charland, is getting involved.

“This is a highly residential area. I do not want this facility in that portion in the South Side Slopes there,” Charland said.

Charland told Channel 11 that the owner, who is listed on public records as “Happy Life, No Wife LLC,” never informed the city that it was going to be a three-quarter house.

“It’s not like they came for a variance or permitting, or any sort of even acknowledgement that something was happening. It’s something we found out from the residents,” he added.

Charland is working with several police agencies to get the residents moved to another location, which is something neighbors are hopeful for.

We spoke to the owner of Happy Life, No Wife LLC over the phone. The owner of the business said that he had no idea it was operating as a home for sex offenders, and that he has no other comment.

