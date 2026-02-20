11 Investigates: Pittsburgh medic accused of taking medical gloves, trading them for pizza

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that a Pittsburgh medic is now under investigation for allegedly taking boxes of medical gloves from UPMC and then trading them for pizza at a local pizza shop.

The medic has been taken off the streets pending the results of an investigation by the city’s office of municipal investigations.

This comes after two EMS administrators were fired for allegedly falsifying time sheets.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: 2 high-ranking Pittsburgh EMS officials suspended, under investigation

Both appealed the firings and are awaiting a ruling.

