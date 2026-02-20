Peters Township High School senior charged with running criminal network to abuse, exploit minors

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Peter’s Township High School senior was just arrested and charged with operating a criminal network involving “catfishing” and “sextortion.”

18-year-old Zachariah Meyers, who is reportedly president of the senior class and a Peter’s Township athlete, is accused of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of more than 20 underage victims.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida was the only reporter in the courtroom Friday as Meyers faced a judge.

Sapida reports the teenager will be held without bail, as the judge called Meyers a “danger to the community.”

Online court records show Meyers is facing more than 300 felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Peters Township police first became aware of the reported criminal network on Dec. 5.

Officers interviewed 30 underage boys and identified at least 21 victims.

