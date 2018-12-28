  • Mother praises Target worker for helping calm her toddler

    By: Mike Saccone, Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    WILMINGTON, Mass. - A Massachusetts mother praised a Target employee for her response to her toddler. 

    Brianna Lelos was at a Target in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Friday when her daughter, Bella, had a tantrum in the middle of the store. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to a tweet posted by Lelos, the Target employee, named Liliana, sat down on the floor and helped calm the little girl. The mother snapped a photo of the moment and captioned the accompanying tweet.

    “Thank-you for having kind, caring, humans working at your stores,” Lelos wrote. “It’s appreciated.”

    Target’s guest services responded on Twitter and said it would forward the feedback to the store’s leadership team.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories