Mother praises Target worker for helping calm her toddler

WILMINGTON, Mass. - A Massachusetts mother praised a Target employee for her response to her toddler.
Brianna Lelos was at a Target in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Friday when her daughter, Bella, had a tantrum in the middle of the store.
According to a tweet posted by Lelos, the Target employee, named Liliana, sat down on the floor and helped calm the little girl. The mother snapped a photo of the moment and captioned the accompanying tweet.
“Thank-you for having kind, caring, humans working at your stores,” Lelos wrote. “It’s appreciated.”
To Liliana of the Wilmington, MA @Target store: Thankyou. I *think* every parents knows the feeling of their toddler/any age child having a tantrum in the middle of the store...... @Target thank-you for having kind, caring, humans working at your stores. It’s appreciated. pic.twitter.com/LS4LqEIaU0— Brianna Lelos (@brianna_lelos) December 22, 2018
Target’s guest services responded on Twitter and said it would forward the feedback to the store’s leadership team.
Thank you for reaching out to us about how we helped your #TargetLittle have a better visit. We strive to provide great guest service and we are excited to hear what a great job our team member did. We will forward this awesome feedback to our Wilmington Store Leadership team.— AskTarget (@AskTarget) December 23, 2018
