0 Shaq pays for funeral of 7-year-old killed by drive-by shooter

HOUSTON - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has helped pay for the funeral costs needed to bury the 7-year-old girl from Houston who was shot and killed by a man who opened fire on her family’s vehicle in Houston.

O’Neal and Houston police Officer Kenneth Miles gave a check to Green House International Church that will pay for the funeral for Jazmine Barnes, KPRC reported.

>> Read more trending news

@houstonpolice Officer Kenneth Miles and @SHAQ join forces to cover funeral expenses for 7 year old #JazmineBarnes, the girl shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and sisters. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/awv7gtlBQ8 — Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) January 3, 2019

Jazmine was killed when an unidentified driver shot the girl in the head as he shot at the car her mother was driving Sunday morning. Jazmine’s sisters were also in the car, but were not hurt.

RELATED STORIES:

Their mother, Alexis Dilbert, was shot in the arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, CNN reported.

Police are still looking for the man, described as bearded, possibly in his 40s and driving a red, four-door pickup truck.

Do you recognize this truck? This is the truck of the suspect who fatally shot 7-year-old #JazmineBarnes. If you have any information call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews #JusticeForJazmine pic.twitter.com/8IKFb4SJ3S — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 3, 2019

Law enforcement officials released a composite image of the man who they said is responsible.

>>Read: Sketch of driver wanted in shooting death of 7-year-old girl released

A sketch provided Thursday by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Texas, shows an artist's rendition of the suspect in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Houston. Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP

Since the image was released, police have been fielding calls, but none have yet led to the man, CNN reported.

Police believe the family did nothing to provoke the attack, CNN reported.

Jazmine’s service will be held Tuesday with a viewing followed by her funeral, CNN reported.

>> Read: Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins pledges playoff check to family of girl killed in shooting

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is also helping the family. He announced on Twitter that he is dedicating the playoff game the Texans are appearing in to Jazmine and is donating his check from that game to her family, KPRC reported.

We're mourning the loss of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was shot to death just before 7 a.m. Sunday while riding in a car with her mother and three sisters. We won’t stop until we find Jazmine’s killer. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/PJJLXaJmbC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.