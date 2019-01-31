  • Kayla, a 30-year-old orca, dies at SeaWorld

    By: Christopher Boyce, WFTV.com

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Kayla, a 30-year-old female orca, died Monday, according to a statement from SeaWorld. 

    A representative said in the statement that Kayla was showing signs of discomfort Saturday and that worsened through Sunday

    Although her veterinarians provided her with care and treatment, she was not able to recover. 

    A cause of death will not be determined until a postmortem examination is completed.

