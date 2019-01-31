Kayla, a 30-year-old orca, dies at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. - Kayla, a 30-year-old female orca, died Monday, according to a statement from SeaWorld.
A representative said in the statement that Kayla was showing signs of discomfort Saturday and that worsened through Sunday.
Although her veterinarians provided her with care and treatment, she was not able to recover.
A cause of death will not be determined until a postmortem examination is completed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers HOFer Woodson says Brown, Roethlisberger need to 'squash' dispute
- Police: Man, ailing wife had ‘death party,' used meth for days before she died
- LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh hits record cold as wind chills in negative double digits
- VIDEO: Record cold in Pittsburgh in 85 years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}