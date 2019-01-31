0 Steelers HOFer Woodson says Brown, Roethlisberger need to 'squash' dispute

ATLANTA - Chalk up another Steelers luminary who thinks the team and superstar receiver Antonio Brown need to patch things up.

Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson said the rift that has grown between Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger needs to be mended for the good of everyone involved.

HOF’er Rod Woodson nailed it. It’s time for Ben and AB to squash the beef and move on. pic.twitter.com/TlCpzhaD8O — George Marshalek (@MarshalekWSB) January 30, 2019

“I’m hoping that he wants to come back. I’m hoping that him and Ben, whatever it is with those two guys, they get that squashed,” Woodson told WPXI sister station WSB at an event during Super Bowl week in Atlanta. “It’s just like a family. I got two brothers; we used to go at it. But we still love each other.”

Woodson noted that the grass is not always greener on the other side for star players.

“I would hope that AB sees the big picture. Having someone like JuJu (Smith-Schuster) come around, (defenses) can’t single JuJu, they can’t single AB. They gotta kinda pick and choose,” Woodson said. “And if AB goes to a team that he’s the number one receiver, they don’t have a number two, what do you think they’re gonna do? They’re gonna roll the coverage to AB, he’s gonna get 40 catches, 50 catches in a year.”

Woodson was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 1987 and played 10 years with the franchise, making seven Pro Bowls and being named first-team All-Pro five times. He was the NFL defensive player of the year in 1993 and chosen for the Steelers’ All-Time Team in 2007.

So he knows a little bit about the Steelers and Steeler Nation.

“I know everybody in Pittsburgh, the Steeler community, they want him back. I know I would love to see him back in the black and gold,” Woodson said. “I think he’s a difference-maker for that football team. Not having him there, it’s a different dynamic for the offense than having two people.”

