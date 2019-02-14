0 Kenan Thompson producing 'All That' reboot on Nickelodeon with new cast

BURBANK, Calif. - “All That” is returning to Nickelodeon for a new generation and will have an alum as an executive producer.

Variety reported that “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson, who got his start on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show in 1994, will be an executive producer of the show.

“It means everything to me,” Thompson told Variety. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.”

Other past cast members are also expected on the show, alongside a new cast. The show is part of an effort by new Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins to renew interest in the network from younger kids.

“The new weekly sketch-comedy series will showcase an all-new cast of kids, with cast members through the years making special appearances during the season,” a press release said.

"All That" is being revived again at Nickelodeon, with Kenan Thompson executive producing. Photo: Nickelodeon

This will be the second time “All That” has made a return to the network. After launching the careers of Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Nick Cannon and Amanda Bynes in its first iteration from 1994 to 2000, it relaunched for season 7 with an all-new cast, airing from 2002 to 2005.

The news is just the latest in what is shaping up to be a busy 2019 for Thompson. In addition to remaining on “SNL” as the longest-running cast member, Thompson’s single-camera comedy, “Saving Kenan,” has been picked up by NBC. He will also be a judge on the network’s new comedy competition series, “Bring the Funny.”

“All That” is set to premiere on Nickelodeon this summer.

