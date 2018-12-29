Lindsay Lohan's stepmom facing several charges in Pennsylvania

The stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan is accused of attacking a bus driver on Christmas Day in Pennsylvania, WFMZ reported.
Kate Major Lohan, 36, was arrested after police said she was intoxicated and became angry at her Bieber bus driver after missing her stop in Hellertown, berating her and demanding she stop the vehicle, the Morning Call reported, citing court records.
Police said Lohan then lunged at the driver, grabbing her coat, WFMZ reported. The driver managed to push Lohan away, but she climbed back into the driver’s seat and began pushing buttons in an attempt to drive the bus, the television station reported. A passenger had to remove her from the driver’s seat, WFMZ reported.
Lohan was arrested around 5 p.m. Tuesday and was arraigned early Wednesday on two counts of drunken driving, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of harassment and public drunkenness, the Morning Call reported. She was released from jail after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, the newspaper reported.
