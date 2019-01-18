0 Lyle Menendez confirms he and brother were pictured on basketball card

Lyle Menendez confirmed that he and his brother, Erik Menendez, who were convicted in the murder of their parents, appeared in the background of a 1990-91 Hoops basketball card of Mark Jackson that went viral last month, the Daily Mail confirmed.

In an interview with DailyMailTV, the convicted murderer said he wouldn’t mind owning the card, which was seemingly worthless for years until a Reddit user spotted the brothers sitting courtside in the photo of Jackson, the New York Knicks’ point guard. The post went viral and the the value of the card jumped dramatically, although current eBay listings place it in the $15 to $30 range.

“I’d love to have the card, but it seems like they’re getting snapped up pretty quickly,” Menendez, 50, told the Daily Mail. “So, I probably won’t get one.”

Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez, who turned 48 on Nov. 27, are serving life sentences without parole after fatally shooting Jose and Mary “Kitty” Menendez on Aug. 20, 1989. The brothers were convicted of their parents’ murders in 1996.

Both men are currently serving time at the R.J. Correctional Facility in San Diego, according to media reports.

The Reddit entry echoed an Aug. 9 Instagram post by jgold50, a self-described “collector of random things, mostly mortality subject matter.”

This checks out. Menendez murder happened Aug. 20, 1989. Brothers were apprehended March 1990. Photo was taken at MSG in 1989-90 season and set came out before 1990-91 season. https://t.co/n2vzRBA6Sg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 8, 2018

Sports Collectors Daily ran the nearly four-minute interview with Lyle Menendez on DailyMailTV, and parts of the discussion centered around the basketball card.

“At first I just said ‘Oh wow,’ you know it’s just a little emotional.” Lyle Menendez told DailyMailTV. “It was one of the last times with Erik and I, free together.”

