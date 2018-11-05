Macy's Black Friday ad: Some doorbuster items end up free this year

Macy’s has released its Black Friday sales circular and in addition to hundreds of deals, there are a handful of items that customers can get for free.
The retailer released a look at its 40-page Black Friday circular early Monday morning revealing 12 items that will end up being free after mail-in rebates.
According to the flyer, Macy’s stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stay open until 2 a.m. Friday. Stores will close then and reopen four hours later at 6 a.m. Friday. “Doorbuster” sales will take place until 1 p.m. Friday.
Online specials will be available all day on Thanksgiving and will continue through Saturday.
Doorbuster deals will once again be available in the store on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Here’s a look at some of the deals Macy’s will be offering:
- 1.5 QT. Bella slow cooker doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
- Apple Watch Series 3, from $199 to $329 (depending on the model)
- Sheet sets (950-thread count) – king or queen – $29.99
- Corningware 10-piece set for $17.99 after $10 rebate
- Fashion watches doorbuster for $20 (free after mail-in rebate)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren logo pillow doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
- Down alternative comforter, any size, $19.99
- Glassware sets doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
- Mohawk bath rugs doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
- Select tote bags doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
- Thermal Henley shirt doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
- Gold Toe slippers doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
- Bella air fryer or pressure cooker for $39.99
- Macy's diamond cluster stud earrings (1/10 ct. t.w.) in sterling silver for $29.99
- $10 off coupon with purchase of $25 or more on select items
- $20 off coupon with purchase of $50 or more on select items
- Pyrex 22-piece storage set for $17.99 after $10 rebate
