  • Macy's Black Friday ad: Some doorbuster items end up free this year

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Macy’s has released its Black Friday sales circular and in addition to hundreds of deals, there are a handful of items that customers can get for free.

    The retailer released a look at its 40-page Black Friday circular early Monday morning revealing 12 items that will end up being free after mail-in rebates. 

    According to the flyer, Macy’s stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stay open until 2 a.m. Friday. Stores will close then and reopen four hours later at 6 a.m. Friday. “Doorbuster” sales will take place until 1 p.m. Friday.

    Online specials will be available all day on Thanksgiving and will continue through Saturday. 

    Doorbuster deals will once again be available in the store on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

    Here’s a look at some of the deals Macy’s will be offering:

    • 1.5 QT. Bella slow cooker doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
    • Apple Watch Series 3, from $199 to $329 (depending on the model) 
    • Sheet sets (950-thread count) – king or queen – $29.99
    • Corningware 10-piece set for $17.99 after $10 rebate
    • Fashion watches doorbuster for $20 (free after mail-in rebate)
    • Lauren Ralph Lauren logo pillow doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
    • Down alternative comforter, any size, $19.99
    • Glassware sets doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
    • Mohawk bath rugs doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
    • Select tote bags doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
    • Thermal Henley shirt doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
    • Gold Toe slippers doorbuster for $10 (free after mail-in rebate)
    • Bella air fryer or pressure cooker for $39.99 
    • Macy's diamond cluster stud earrings (1/10 ct. t.w.) in sterling silver for $29.99
    • $10 off coupon with purchase of $25 or more on select items
    • $20 off coupon with purchase of $50 or more on select items
    • Pyrex 22-piece storage set for $17.99 after $10 rebate

     

     

