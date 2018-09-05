  • Man drives truck into Dallas television station

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Dallas - Authorities arrested a man after he intentionally slammed a pickup truck into Dallas television station KDFW-TV on Wednesday morning, the news station reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The incident was reported just after 6 a.m. local time, according to the Dallas Morning News. The KDFW-TV morning newscast stayed on the air throughout the incident, KXAS reported.

    Updated 9:30 a.m. EDT: The suspect, whose name has not been released, got out of his pickup truck ranting about "high treason" after ramming a pickup truck into KDFW-TV, the news station reported.

    Photos from the scene showed paper strewn across the truck, the sidewalk and the roadway after the incident. KDFW-TV reported the paper came from several boxes placed by the suspect near a side door outside of the station.

    No injuries were reported.

    Original report: According to KDFW-TV, a man repeatedly crashed a pickup truck into the side of the station’s building before he got out of the truck and started ranting. The bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate a suspicious bag the man left at the scene, the news station reported

    On Twitter, KDFW-TV reported that most employees had been evacuated by 8 a.m. but some remained to keep the newscast on the air from a secure location.

    Check back for the latest on this developing story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories