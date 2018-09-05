Dallas - Authorities arrested a man after he intentionally slammed a pickup truck into Dallas television station KDFW-TV on Wednesday morning, the news station reported.
A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018
The incident was reported just after 6 a.m. local time, according to the Dallas Morning News. The KDFW-TV morning newscast stayed on the air throughout the incident, KXAS reported.
Updated 9:30 a.m. EDT: The suspect, whose name has not been released, got out of his pickup truck ranting about "high treason" after ramming a pickup truck into KDFW-TV, the news station reported.
Photos from the scene showed paper strewn across the truck, the sidewalk and the roadway after the incident. KDFW-TV reported the paper came from several boxes placed by the suspect near a side door outside of the station.
No injuries were reported.
The man was ranting about treason and law enforcement after he crashed into our building twice. It’s not clear what his message was or what’s written on all of his papers. Officers found a “suspicious package” so the bomb squad is here now. pic.twitter.com/NpT4eG2LbT— Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018
Original report: According to KDFW-TV, a man repeatedly crashed a pickup truck into the side of the station’s building before he got out of the truck and started ranting. The bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate a suspicious bag the man left at the scene, the news station reported
Scary moment this morning when a man drove his truck into our building. We evacuated while the bomb squad is investigating. pic.twitter.com/fnbDopcJFb— Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018
On Twitter, KDFW-TV reported that most employees had been evacuated by 8 a.m. but some remained to keep the newscast on the air from a secure location.
