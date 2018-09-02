0 Massachusetts crossing guard killed on 3rd day at work

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - A Massachusetts woman, serving her third day as a crossing guard, was killed Thursday afternoon when she was hit by a car, Western Mass News reported.

Michele Barrows, 67, was working near Bowles Elementary School in Springfield when she was hit by a car around 3 p.m. She was helping students cross the street when she was hit, police said.

“The front windshield was busted bad," Raisa Olivo of Springfield told Western Mass News. “It was just sad, it was crazy.”

Barrows’ daughter, Annette Barrows Brinegar, witnessed the incident.

“This day will haunt me forever,” Brinegar posted on Facebook.

Barrows was hired as a crossing guard in July after going through training, her daughter said.

"I figured I would be there for the first week so she would be comfortable,” Brinegar told Western Mass News. “We had set up an umbrella so she could be in the shade."

"(I) saw her hand out. Saw her starting to cross and that's when I saw her go flying in the air. She flew so high, the car was still going and then she landed on the car again and got pushed,” Brinegar said.

The driver of the car remained on the scene Thursday. The accident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to James Leydon, a spokesman for the district attorney's office.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help defray Barrow’s memorial and burial expenses.

