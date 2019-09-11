0 Medical mystery: Teen's memory resets every two hours

MONMOUTH, Ill. - An Illinois teen said she still can't remember anything after a head injury months ago, but doctors don't see anything wrong.

"I`m very confused and I like try to think back, and I can`t," said Riley Horner.

Every two hours, Riley's memory resets. Each morning, she wakes up scared and confused.

"I have a calendar on my door and I look and it's September and I'm like, 'Woah,'" Horner told WQAD.

"When she wakes up every morning, she thinks it's June 11," said Sarah Horner, Riley's mother.

June 11 is the day Riley was accidentally kicked in the head by another student who was crowdsurfing at a dance.

After dozens of seizures and countless hospital visits, the Horner's still don't know why Riley can't remember anything.

"They tell us, like there's nothing medically wrong. They can't see anything medically. You can't see a concussion on an MRI or CT scan. My brother passed away last week and she probably has no idea. And we tell her every day, but she has no idea about it," said Sarah Horner.

Even the simple things are wiped out of her memory every couple of hours.

At school, Riley can't remember where her locker is.

"I know it's hard for them as much as it's hard for me. And people just don't understand. It's like a movie. Like, I will have no recollection of this come supper time. My mom will say, 'Oh, you were on the news.' 'What?'" said Riley.

The injury has changed everything for this former athlete and scholar.

Everything's more complicated when you just can't remember.

"They told us that she might just be like this forever and I am not OK with that," said Sarah Horner.

For a girl who should be in the most memorable time of her life, "I'm not making memories and I'm just like, really scared," said Riley.



CNN/WQAD