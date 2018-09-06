0 Mom joins son at military recruiting center, both sign up for Navy

There’s one thing about being a military family, but one Missouri family is taking that title to a new level.

Melissa Ensey recently took her son to various recruiting stations. First Army, then Air Force, but it was the Navy that struck a chord with them.

Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Shawn Dery sold them on the Navy for Curtis Abbott’s military career.

Ensey joked with Dery, “Too bad I can’t too.”

Dery told her that she could and he wasn’t joking.

Ensey is 37 and entertained the thought about joining. Luckily, the Navy had changed the age requirements earlier this year, allowing those as old as 39 to join their ranks.

Now Ensey’s dreams of travel, supporting her daughter through college and even getting her own education, could come true.

Abbot said he was surprised at first, but said that his mom’s decision made sense.

“At first, I was just a little perplexed, but it seems like it’ll be a really good thing for her. She can finish getting all the education she’s always wanted. Plus, my sister will be able to go to college.”

Dery said that he has other parents say they wish they could go too, but no one has ever signed up before now.

Melissa Ensey and Curtis Abbott sign their enlistment contracts at the Kansas City, Mo., Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary S. Eshleman/Released)

On Aug. 21, both Ensey and Abbott stood together to take the oath of enlistment.

Ensey is on track to be a Master at Arms for the Navy’s security force. Abbot will train as a Logistics Specialist and work in supply.

Melissa Ensey and her son, Curtis Abbott, swear into the Navy together at the Kansas City, Mo., Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary S. Eshleman/Released)

