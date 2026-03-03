‘I feel terrorized’: Beaver County family claims their home has been targeted by vandals for years

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Beaver County family is fed up, telling Channel 11 they have been harassed for years by a group of people who are kicking and knocking on their doors, spraying their home with soap and silly string, and allegedly causing thousands of dollars in damage to their property.

The incidents started in May of 2024, went on for more than a year, then started happening again just two weeks ago. The most recent vandalism was all caught on camera.

The homeowner spoke with Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. Their plea, and the hope that someone can help police identify the perpetrators, is coming up at 6 p.m. on Channel 11 News.

