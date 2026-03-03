Water spews from road in Bethel Park after main break

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Florida Avenue in Bethel Park was reopened Tuesday afternoon after it had been shut down for hours due to a huge water main break.

Nick Gregg has lived on Florida Avenue for six years.

“I was worried that we were going to lose the house. It was running all over the foundation and washing out parts of the foundation,” Gregg said.

He says he’s never seen anything quite like it.

“It was spraying water all the way over the back of the house and rocks all the way into the back,” Gregg added.

After 9 a.m., he and his family found themselves dealing with a huge water main break outside of their home. Gregg said he was at work when he found out about it.

“My wife was getting ready to take our kids to school and she saw the ground was bubbling under her car. She called me - she got out of there. I came back. By the time I got here, it was a geyser,” he said.

Gregg’s wife normally parks her car right where the break happened. Tuesday, she got out of the spot just 4 minutes before the ground erupted.

“She saw the water coming up and she’s like - that’s when she called me and was nervous about it. And that’s why she got out of there quickly,” Gregg said.

Pennsylvania American Water says the break impacted 50 customers and Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, which is right across the street from where the break happened. Gregg’s daughter goes to school there, but was still able to go on her field trip. The rest of the students were taken to Bethel Park High School.

Gregg says there’s some water damage to his roof and a little inside his home. He says crews already put a dehumidifier and fans inside to help.

Gregg says PA American Water has already warned him that it may take some time to get the yard back to what it looked like before because it needs time to dry out before it can be fixed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group