Former Evans City Public Library employee accused of deleting years worth of records

EVANS CITY, Pa. — A former library employee is facing charges after the library administration said she hacked into the library system and deleted years worth of records.

“Pretty shocked to see something like that happen,” said Mike Dugan of Evans City.

Dugan and his dog, Willie, are regulars at the library.

“I bring the dog for therapy visits,” he said. “We do story time, we do evening work if they have something going on with the kids.”

He was surprised to hear that a former employee is the one accused of hacking into the library’s system.

“If it was the person that I know, very surprised because she was wonderful, and she was great with the kids,” he said.

Police said the library contacted its software provider, LibraryAware. That software keeps records for the library.

The company told the library that two legitimate users had access to the software, and one fake account was also granted access.

The email linked to that account was also added to the library’s WIX site, which they use for “Babies and Toddlers Storytime,” and is also a place where donations could be made to the library.

Police determined that the fake account was made by Evelyn Green, who was the last person to access the software just minutes before the fake account was added.

Police said Green quit her job at the library in August, but in October, she reportedly spent 14 hours deleting records from the system one at a time.

“I go here all the time and they’re really nice people,” said Tina McFarland. “It hurts the community.”

Police said Green confessed to deleting the records after she was arrested, but did not give a reason why.

