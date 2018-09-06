New York church sex abuse investigation follows Pa. lead

PITTSBURGH - A grand jury report on child sex abuse within the Catholic church across Pennsylvania uncovered hundreds of priests accused of assaulting more than 1,000 children, and now other states are organizing similar investigations.
On Thursday, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood subpoenaed all eight dioceses in the state.
"The Pennsylvania grand jury report shined a light on incredibly disturbing and depraved acts by Catholic clergy, assisted by a culture of secrecy and cover ups in the dioceses," Underwood said in a statement to the Associated Press. "Victims in New York deserve to be heard as well - and we are going to do everything in our power to bring them the justice they deserve."
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro heralded this decision, as well as other similar announcements from New Jersey, Missouri and Illinois.
“More than a dozen attorneys general and a senior official at the Department of Justice have reached out to me since we released the Grand Jury Report last month,” Shapiro said. “Our work in Pennsylvania has spurred a movement – the time for institutions to place their own interests above protecting our children is over.”
