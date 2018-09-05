Mother of missing 2-year-old boy arrested after child's body found in woods

LARGO, Fla. - The mother of a missing 2-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped Saturday night by a stranger, was arrested and charged with first degree murder after the child’s body was found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The agency called off an Amber Alert issued for Jordan Belliveau after the discovery of the child’s body.
Investigators said the child’s mother, Charisse Stinson, told them a man who said his name was Antwon offered her a ride Saturday night, but instead punched her in the head and took off with her son. She said she woke up hours later in the woods.
Stinson gave police a description of the kidnapper and a sketch of the man named Antwon was released. He’s described as approximately 25 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an “AMD1” logo. He has dreadlocks and gold teeth.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Woman charged with killing 2 baby daughters scoured internet for ways to kill
- Lawyer for homeless man says $400K in donations from online fundraiser is gone
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- VIDEO: Memorial bench for murder victim stolen from outside family auto shop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A sketch of a man named Antwon is pictured here. Jordan Belliveau's mother, Charisse Stinson, gave police a description of the man she said kidnapped her son Saturday night from Largo, Florida.
Initially, investigators focused part of their search near Stinson’s apartment.
“We have found some bloody items,” Majo. Stephen Slaughter said.
Dive teams also searched for the child in a nearby pond.
Largo police officials said Child Protective Services investigators visited Stinson’s apartment before related to an abuse investigation. They said there is a long history of domestic abuse between Stinson and the child’s father.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}