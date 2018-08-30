Nasal spray, baby oral gels made for Walgreens, Rite Aid and others recalled

A recall of CVS-branded nasal decongestants has been expanded to include products marketed under more than a dozen brand names, including the Walgreens, Rite Aid and Family Dollar store brands, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Product Quest Manufacturing is recalling a slew of products as a precautionary measure after the company learned earlier this month of a microbial contamination affecting its .5-ounce bottles CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist, USDA officials said Tuesday. The items under recall include nasal products and baby oral gels manufactured at the Product Quest Manufacturing facility in Florida.
>> See the full list of Product Quest Manufacturing products under recall
Officials warned in a recall notice that use of contaminated nasal products or oral gels could lead to colonization and a subsequent infection that can be life-threatening.
TRENDING NOW:
- Enfamil powdered baby formula removed from CVS shelves
- John McCain's 106-year-old mother to attend memorial services
- Suspended superintendent accused of knowingly hiring man being investigated for murder
- VIDEO: PETA wants to make monument to dead lobsters
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Officials said that as of Tuesday, Product Quest had not received any reports of illnesses connected to the recall. However, consumers have been asked to stop using the products and return them to the places from where they were purchased.
Product Quest Manufacturing is also notifying customers and arranging for the return and replacement of the decongestants, officials said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}