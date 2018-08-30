0 Enfamil powdered baby formula removed from CVS shelves

A Florida mother’s discovery in her child’s baby formula has led to all powdered Enfamil baby formula being pulled from CVS shelves.

Alison Denning said that container of Enfamil baby formula looked untampered, the protective seal still in place on the lid. But inside, Denning said something wasn’t right when she opened the container, WFTS reported.

“The bag was in it like this, this particular sticker was not fully attached and when I opened up this seal that wraps around was opened,” Denning told WFTS. “This smells like typical baking flour.”

She bought a second container to compare the first to. The second was grainy and slightly yellow.

CVS offered Denning a refund, but she called Mead Johnson, the formula manufacturer, to get the powder, which she believes is all-purpose flour, tested, WFTS reported.

The company had her send it back to them.

CVS is also conducting an investigation, telling WFTS last week:

“The health and safety of our customers is our highest priority and we have a quality assurance policies and procedures in place to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell. We take our customer’s report of suspected tampering of Enfamil purchased at our Oldsmar store seriously. We will be contacting the supplier, and as a matter of precaution we have removed all Enfamil products from this store pending the outcome of our investigation.”

Then this week, the company announced it was pulling Enfamil powder from stores nationwide:

“Enfamil powder is temporarily unavailable in our stores due to an internal review being conducted by CVS Pharmacy. Our store employees can assist customers with finding an alternative product in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Enfamil said there is no recall on its products, but says that anyone who uses them should check the appearance of the package. If parents and caregivers are unsure about the formula, they’re being directed to call the company’s hotline at 1-800-BABY123.

A mother in Arizona said her baby’s formula, Enfamil AR, was also tampered with. Normally Chelsea Bellinger preps bottles for her baby girl, KVOA reported. She grabbed one for an overnight feeding and noticed that the liquid in the bottles was separating. She thought her husband just didn’t shake them before putting them in the fridge after he got his daughter’s bottles ready. So she shook it, heated it up and gave it to the baby. A few hours later she grabbed another bottle and realized that it wasn’t right.

She poured the contents into the sink.

“I poured one out into the sink and it was very clumpy in the bottom. And when I opened the container I realized the color and the consistency was off from what I’m used to seeing,” Bellinger told KVOA.

She realized it was flour in the container.

Bellinger said her daughter was ill for a few days, but was OK in the end.

Bellinger said that the formula was purchased at a local Walmart, KOVA reported.

