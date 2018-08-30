Suspended superintendent accused of knowingly hiring man being investigated for murder

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A local superintendent is accused of knowingly hiring a man who was under investigating for murder.
A school board hearing was held in West Mifflin Wednesday night regarding the future of Daniel Castagna.
Related Headlines
Why parents are concerned about the future of the district, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
The board is considering removing the suspended superintendent.
There will be two more public meetings.
TRENDING NOW:
- All state prisons in Pennsylvania put on lockdown after unknown substance exposures
- Strong storms moving through western Pa.
- Man suspected of killing woman near Philadelphia arrested in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: FDA efforts to shut down illegal, online pharmacies aren't working
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}