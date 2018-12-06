New drug for dogs scared by loud noises, fireworks approved by FDA

Does your pup show signs of distress around loud noises? The United States Food and Drug Administration just approved a tablet that may help give Fido some relief.
The agency announced Tuesday that its Center for Veterinary Medicine approved the noise aversion drug Pexion, manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica.
The prescription-only tablet is to be administered twice daily beginning two days before an expected noise event (like Fourth of July) and then throughout the event. The drug is available in 100 mg or 400 mg and is dosed according to a dog’s weight.
The approval comes after a study of 90 client-owned dogs that previously demonstrated aversion behaviors in response to fireworks, such as hiding, trembling, urinating or panting. Dogs given Pexion showed reduced signs of distress compared to those that received a placebo.
According to the FDA news release, common adverse reactions to the drug include “ataxia (difficulty standing and walking), increased appetite, lethargy and vomiting.” Anxiety-reducing drugs like Pexion may also lead to lack of self-control or fear-based behaviors, including changes in aggression levels.
