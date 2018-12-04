0 No mail delivery Wednesday as nation honors George H.W. Bush

The U.S. Postal Service is suspending regular mail delivery Wednesday in tribute to former President George H.W. Bush.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order proclaiming Dec. 5 a national day of mourning in honor of Bush, who died Friday night at the age of 94, ordering most government offices and agencies to close.

"Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5," the Postal Service said in a statement.

Post offices will close and regular mail deliveries will be suspended, but officials said some packages will still be delivered.

"We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season, " the Postal Service said.

Bush is lying in state at the Capitol until Wednesday morning, followed by a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral. His body arrives back in Texas on Wednesday afternoon, followed by more services, and finally his internment Thursday next to his wife, Barbara Bush, at his presidential library at Texas A&M University in College Station.

