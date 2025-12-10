‘It was completely ransacked’: Veteran’s home repeatedly broken into while serving in Ukraine

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A retired United States Army veteran recently joined the fight against Russia in Ukraine.

While he was away, his home was broken into several times.

“When a lot of people, soldiers, are deployed, it helps to enter a different mindset,” Jordan Omlor said. “And then to be reminded of the terrible things happening at home, family members passing away, your home being broken into, maybe a pet passing away…it can really affect your ability to do your job.”

Jordan Omlor retired from the U.S. Army in 2024 after serving in Afghanistan. He then signed a contract to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a soldier and was deployed from March 2024 to the fall of this year. When he returned home, he found his home vandalized.

“It was completely ransacked,” Omlor said. “They were looking for valuables. I know some things of value that were stolen.”

Omlor’s home was broken into multiple times while he was in Ukraine.

“My service records were strewn about all over the floors, and my service uniform was off the hanger and thrown on the ground,” Omlor said.

According to Jeannette Police Chief Derek Manley, in March of 2025, officers responded to Omlor’s home for suspicious activity. They could not get in contact with Omlor and the scene was clear by the time they arrived.

In early April, the fire department helped secure the home by bolting the door. In late April, Omlor’s mother reported another break-in after seeing that the door window was shattered. Again, the home was secured, and scene was clear.

After a third break-in in July, Omlor’s friend helped board up the home until he returned to the United States in September.

While repairing the home, Omlor found empty beer cans and cigarettes inside. He now says if the thieves do not return his items, he will pay for DNA testing to find a suspect. According to Manley, they do not have any leads due to a lack of evidence and the lack of security cameras.

“I said they can keep the TV and the PlayStations,” Omlor said. “But I would like the things that can’t be replaced returned.”

