  • Ohio kindergarten student brings gun to school, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    COLUMBUS, Ohio - A kindergarten student in Ohio was found carrying a handgun at school Friday, WCMH reported.

    According to Columbus police, school officials at Columbus Africentric Early College were called by a parent and told that a student was carrying something heavy in their pants, WBNS reported.

    The student was stopped and the weapon was taken and then given to a school resource officer, WCMH reported.

    The child will not be charged because of his age, the television station reported.

    Africentric Principal Tyree Pollard sent a letter home with students Friday afternoon, WBNS reported, saying in part that “Young people at every age need to understand the dangers of having a gun, taser, or other type of weapon -- even fake ones that look real.

    “We need families to have thoughtful age-appropriate conversations about the types of items that are never appropriate to bring to school,” Pollard wrote.

