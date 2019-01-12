Ohio kindergarten student brings gun to school, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A kindergarten student in Ohio was found carrying a handgun at school Friday, WCMH reported.
According to Columbus police, school officials at Columbus Africentric Early College were called by a parent and told that a student was carrying something heavy in their pants, WBNS reported.
The student was stopped and the weapon was taken and then given to a school resource officer, WCMH reported.
The child will not be charged because of his age, the television station reported.
Africentric Principal Tyree Pollard sent a letter home with students Friday afternoon, WBNS reported, saying in part that “Young people at every age need to understand the dangers of having a gun, taser, or other type of weapon -- even fake ones that look real.
“We need families to have thoughtful age-appropriate conversations about the types of items that are never appropriate to bring to school,” Pollard wrote.
