Ohio State outlast Notre Dame to win the 2025 National Championship | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Ford react to Ohio State beating Notre Dame in the College Football National Championship.

They discuss the dominant start and overall performance by Ohio State. Additionally, they discuss the changing narrative around Ryan Day now that he's won a national title. They also cover Notre Dame's shortcomings in the game and what the loss means for the future of Marcus Freeman's program.

(0:56) Ohio State's tense finish

(15:19) The greatest playoff run ever?

(25:25) Northern dominance

(32:22) Notre Dame's future

(38:35) Ohio State's future

(48:15) The Xavier Lucas saga

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts