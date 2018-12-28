Pedialyte officially markets to adults with hangovers; find out about other cures

We all have that one friend who swears by using Pedialyte to help with hangovers. And with New Year’s Eve revelries fast approaching, the company has finally introduced a product directly marketed to adults.
Pedialyte has introduced a treatment called Sparkling Rush, USA Today reported.
The powder can be added to water to help replace electrolytes. It contains sodium, potassium and other minerals like Gatorade does, but company officials say it has less sugar than other sports drinks.
But don’t expect to it to be officially marked as a cure for a hangover. The Food and Drug Administration prevents it, but the Pedialyte website does say it can help lessen the headaches that follow a night on the town, promoting, “It can help with the dehydration you may experience after a couple of cocktails. So rehydrate with Pedialyte to feel better fast.”
Past social media posts also connected the brand with helping adults feel better.
Noowww it's a party 👏🍻 Stay hydrated, friends! #notjustforbabies pic.twitter.com/WR7G7v9arw— Pedialyte US (@pedialyte) September 1, 2018
Sparkling Rush comes in two flavors -- grape and cherry -- and can be found at stores like Target and Meijer across the country. It is also available on Amazon, USA Today reported.
If you can’t get the Sparking Rush packets, there is still hope to help ease the symptoms.
Harvard Medical School have come up with other ways to help ease the symptoms of drinking one too many.
- Drink plenty of fluids.
- Get carbohydrates into your body. Toast and juice can help get your blood sugar back to normal.
- Avoid darker-colored alcohol. Stick with clear ones like vodka and gin. Darker booze has chemical compounds which can cause a worse hangover.
- Drink coffee or tea. Caffeine may help clear the mental cloudiness you feel.
- Use a pain reliever but not Tylenol (acetaminophen). Stick with aspirin, ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to ease the headaches and other aches. Don’t use acetaminophen because it could be toxic to the liver if there’s still alcohol in your system.
