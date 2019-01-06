Peeps-inspired coffee creamer released

Your coffee might be celebrating Easter a little early this year.
International Delight has released a Peeps-inspired coffee creamer.
“It’s sweet, marshmallow-y and yellow,” International Delight wrote in its product description. “Yep, yellow. Because it’s Peeps and we can.”
The flavor is part of International Delight’s holiday cheer line, which includes pumpkin pie spice peppermint mocha and frosted sugar cookie.
