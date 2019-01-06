Ryan Shazier has adopted the lion as his spirit animal throughout his recovery from a serious spinal injury, posting images of the King of the Jungle to inspire himself and others.
Now the Steelers linebacker is the proud papa of a Lyon.
Shazier and his fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez, welcomed Lyon Carter Shazier to the world just after midnight on Sunday, according to Shazier's Instagram account.
The baby boy and his mother both appeared to be doing well.
Shazier has a son, Ryan Jr., from a previous relationship.
