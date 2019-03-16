Pilot treats passengers to burgers after 2.5-hour flight delay

TULSA, Okla. - Airline passengers waiting on the tarmac at Oklahoma's Tulsa International Airport were treated to lunch Monday by their pilot.
We’re currently 2.5 hours into a delay leaving Tulsa on @united and our Captain, Matthew just ordered every single person on the plane lunch from Fat Guys Burger Bar. Good people and customer service do still exist! #UA6329 pic.twitter.com/2raUykf4JT— Flier of things. (@samrwalker) March 11, 2019
According to KOKI-TV, a passenger on a United Airlines flight, Sam Walker, said the pilot bought everyone on the plane lunch from Fat Guy’s Burger Bar in Tulsa. He made the call after a 2 1/2-hour flight delay.
KOKI spoke to the restaurant, and they said this was the first time they’ve heard of a pilot doing something like that.
KOKI is still waiting to hear back from United Airlines.
