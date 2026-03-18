Man arrested, charged with exposing himself to women at Pittsburgh park

PITTSBURGH — Police have arrested a man they say exposed himself to women at a park in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police told Channel 11 on Tuesday that they’d received several reports of a man acting lewdly in different parts of Riverview Park, located in the Perry North neighborhood.

That same day, police made an arrest in connection with the incidents, which reportedly happened between Friday and Sunday.

Online court records show Jonah Roby, 33, is charged in four different cases, with offenses including indecent exposure, open lewdness and stalking.

According to police paperwork, victims describe being in the park when a man in a vehicle approaches them. In two cases, Roby allegedly asked for directions before exposing himself.

Officers reportedly conducted a traffic stop on Roby while he was leaving Riverview Park on Sunday, after his vehicle matched the description of one involved in the indecent exposure incidents.

Police say Roby also matched victims’ descriptions of the suspect.

During the stop, police say they found an open jar of lubricating oil inside Roby’s vehicle.

Investigators note that Roby is a registered sex offender out of Texas.

Roby was released, and his car was towed because he did not have a valid license, records say.

On Tuesday, police showed four victims an array of photos, including one of Roby. Three of the four identified Roby as the suspect, and a warrant was requested for his arrest.

Court records show Roby is in police custody awaiting arraignment.

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