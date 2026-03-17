Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania names new president, CEO

PITTSBURGH — Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania has named a new president and CEO.

Stephanie Phillips is taking on the roles with more than 20 years of experience in reproductive rights advocacy.

Planned Parenthood said Phillips has worked with the organization since 2014. She has experience running high-volume clinics in Upstate New York. She has served as a volunteer EMT and is a single mom.

The organization said she has been a leader in responding to the fall of Roe V. Wade.

Phillips was voted into the position on March 10.

“Stephanie fully embodies the contemporary fight for reproductive rights. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated that she isn’t afraid to do what it takes to keep health center doors open, and fight to maintain operational excellence in the face of stark opposition,” said Darah Boucher, Co-interim President & CEO, “Her efforts have made a profound and lasting impact on health care systems across the country, and we consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have her on our team.”

She will begin working in the new roles on March 30.

Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania said they typically provide care, including health services for patients with STIs, testing for STIs, birth control, wellness exams, cancer screening and prevention, abortion and hormone therapy to 26,000 people per year.

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