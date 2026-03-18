Crash delays traffic on Parkway East near Squirrel Hill; person taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — A crash delayed traffic on the Parkway East on Wednesday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported at 11 a.m. So far, one person has been taken to a hospital from the scene.

There were lane restrictions on both the westbound and eastbound lanes, but both have fully reopened.

At one point, 511 cameras showed traffic backed up past the Birmingham Bridge.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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