Police: Connecticut woman arrested for driving under influence of vanilla extract

NEW CANAAN, Conn. - A Connecticut woman is accused of driving under the influence of vanilla extract, the Connecticut Post reported.
Stefanie Warner-Grise, of New Canaan, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, the newspaper reported.
Police responded at 4:45 p.m. after a car was reported stopped at an intersection with the driver sitting behind the wheel with her eyes closed, according to the Post.
Authorities said Warner-Grise had slurred speech and an odor of vanilla coming from her breath, WFSB reported. Police also noticed several empty bottles of vanilla extract inside the car, the television station reported.
After Warner-Grise failed a field sobriety test, she was taken into custody. She refused to take a blood alcohol test and arrested, the Post reported. Warner-Grise was held on $250 bond.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, pure vanilla extract must contain 35 percent alcohol, making it 70 proof. By comparison, the alcohol content of beer is between 2 to 6 percent, wine can range between 10 to 20 percent, and distilled liquors fall in the 40- to 50-percent range, Medical Daily reported.
