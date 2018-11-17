Police: Suspected drunken driver stopped in car without windows, missing tire

BELLEVUE, Neb. - A Nebraska man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being found driving in a heavily damaged vehicle, police said.
An alert citizen contacted police after seeing the vehicle, which was missing a tire and had most of its windows smashed out, on the road, the Bellevue Police Department tweeted early Saturday morning.
An observant citizen called this driver/vehicle in for “suspected DUI” driving near 36th/US370 and little did anyone know he was involved in a rollover crash earlier and STILL DRIVING! @MADDOnline Driver headed to ER then booking. Tweeted by @BPDLt_Reed pic.twitter.com/wVWW0DwQkd— Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) November 17, 2018
Police said the driver and vehicle were involved in a rollover crash overnight but kept on driving. Police suspected the man was under the influence of alcohol.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, then will be transported to jail, police said.
