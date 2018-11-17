  • Police: Suspected drunken driver stopped in car without windows, missing tire

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BELLEVUE, Neb. - A Nebraska man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being found driving in a heavily damaged vehicle, police said.

    An alert citizen contacted police after seeing the vehicle, which was missing a tire and had most of its windows smashed out, on the road, the Bellevue Police Department tweeted early Saturday morning.

    Police said the driver and vehicle were involved in a rollover crash overnight but kept on driving. Police suspected the man was under the influence of alcohol.

    The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, then will be transported to jail, police said.

