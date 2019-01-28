Police: Woman who gave birth on roadside used same car for meth operation

GASTONIA, N.C. - Three weeks after giving birth to Gaston County's first baby of 2019, a woman is accused of using the same vehicle to sell drugs.
Jessica Killian, 32, was arrested Tuesday morning at the Econo Lodge on Broadcast Street with 36 grams of meth that police believe she planned to sell, according to the Gaston Gazette.
Police said she had baggies and scales inside her 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, which she not only used to run her drug operation, but to give birth to her son, Atom Bomb.
Police said Jessica Killian, 32, had 36 grams of meth inside her 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, which she not only used to run her drug operation, but to give birth to her son, Atom Bomb earlier this month. https://t.co/OqsZh4LvAb— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) January 23, 2019
Killian delivered Atom Bomb in the front of her car New Year’s Day on the side of Interstate 85 near Kings Mountain with the help of her boyfriend.
Just three weeks after giving birth, Killian was charged with felony counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
She also has pending drug charges from December for possessing and manufacturing drugs.
It's not clear who has custody of her newborn baby.
