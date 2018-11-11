Pop Secret shakes up popcorn game with Popfetti flavor

For those who like sweet and salty combinations, Pop Secret popcorn has a flavor for you.
The company is releasing its limited edition Popfetti flavor once again.
It was originally on store shelves in July 2017, Bustle reported.
The box says the microwave popcorn taste like yellow cake with buttercream frosting that has red and blue sprinkles.
Well look who’s back! Limited Edition Pop Secret Popfetti Popcorn. 🎉 🍿 “ Yellow cake and Buttercream Frosting flavor with red and blue sprinkles”. Ahhh.. forget all that. It’s a stretch to say it tastes like cake and frosting but it’s still delicious. Not quite as sweet as say Kettle Corn. Most of the sprinkles stuck to the sides of the bag 🤷🏼♀️ I’m putting some of this aside to add to some ice cream 🤗 And high five to my microwave that popped this perfectly. FOUND IN MEIJER. #popsecret #popsecretpopcorn #popsecretconfettipopcorn #confettipopcorn #popcorn #limitededitionpopcorn #slsnacksnatural #snacksnational #microwavepopcorn #goodjobmicrowave #junkfood #popcornandicecream #junkfood
Those who have tasted the popcorn when it was released last year, say it can be addictive, according to the JunkBanter blog.
Bustle says the popcorn will be available at Walmart, Amazon and at grocery chains.
