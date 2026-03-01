Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle while on sidewalk in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh overnight.

Allegheny County 911 officials confirmed to Channel 11 that the pedestrian crash took place on West Warrington Avenue near Boggs Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says officers arrived on scene to find an unconscious man in the road with a head injury. Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition.

The official says preliminary information indicates the suspects got into an SUV, then hit the victim while he was on the sidewalk, then sped away on Warrington Avenue.

The scene was processed for evidence, and homicide detectives are reviewing all video footage in the surrounding area.

