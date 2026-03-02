Police respond to shooting in McKeesport; at least 1 person taken to hospital

McKEESPORT, Pa. — A shooting is under investigation in McKeesport.

Allegheny County police confirm they are responding.

Channel 11 crews saw barrier tape around the Sunoco in the 600 block of Lysle Boulevard, as well as part of Huey Street.

At least one person was taken to a hospital from the scene, according to an Allegheny County 911 supervisor.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

McKeesport shooting - Huey Street

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group