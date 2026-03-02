Pickup truck crashes into pole, car dealership parking lot; part of West Liberty Avenue shut down

PITTSBURGH — A pickup truck crashed into a pole and a car dealership parking lot along a busy road in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood on Monday morning.

The crash is near the intersection of West Liberty and Cape May avenues in the parking lot of Newman Motors Inc.

A portion of West Liberty Avenue has been shut down as emergency crews are on scene.

We’re working to find out if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group