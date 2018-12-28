0 Power plant explosion turns NYC sky neon blue, causes power outage at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK - An electrical fire at a power plant in Queens led to a power outage at LaGuardia Airport.

WNBC reported that residents were startled by blue light that flooded the sky Thursday night.

UPDATE 11:20 p.m. EST Dec. 27: Con Edison said that power has been restored to the affected area and is stable.

“There was a brief electrical fire at our substation on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria this evening, which caused a transmission dip in the area. All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable.”

There was a brief electrical fire at our substation on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria this evening, which caused a transmission dip in the area. All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable. Photo: Michael Friedl, New York Times pic.twitter.com/vq2Ao46rhk — Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018

Original report:

Electricity flickered off in some homes in the neighborhood, but there was a complete blackout at LaGuardia Airport.

View from my roof insane pic.twitter.com/ekLyolAPO5 — kjones4215 (@kjones4215) December 28, 2018

Power has since been restored to the airport, but inbound flights had been held at their outbound airports, according to WNBC. KABC reported that a ground stop was issued by the FAA, but runways have since appeared to be back up and running.

“Due to a power failure at #LGA, please allow extra time when coming to the airport,” the facility said in a tweet.

The airport also said that travelers should check with individual carriers about flight statuses.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said there is no fire currently and no injuries, but there are delays on the 7 train subway.

What we know:



- Light was caused by electrical surge at a substation.



- No current fire, no injuries.



- MTA has power, but there are delays on the 7 train.



- Power coming back on at LGA, but expect delays.



- Con Ed evaluating outages now.



More soon. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 28, 2018

The transformer explosion at a #ConEd plant in #Queens is under control and there are no injuries at this time. https://t.co/WlXPG3uo0a — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) December 28, 2018

