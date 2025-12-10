Police identify man accused of burglarizing local church, stealing offerings

ROCHESTER, Pa. — Police have identified a man accused of burglarizing a local church.

The Rochester Borough Police Department said the suspect is Arthur Jack, 55, of Rochester.

Jack faces charges of burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

He is accused of taking money from offerings at Grace Lutheran Church and rummaging through holiday donations intended to be given to The Salvation Army and Glade Run.

Before he was identified, church leadership urged the suspect to come forward to the police and even offered help.

“I would like to appeal to this individual to just help us out and see if we can come to an arrangement that would be more long-term advantageous for him, instead of trying to prosecute him or cause more harm. We’d like to, really, get long-term assistance for him,” Pastor Gregory Clagg said on Monday.

Police are asking anyone who sees Jack to call 911 or contact the Rochester Police Department by calling 724-775-0880.

