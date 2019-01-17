Professional bull rider killed after being injured during competition

DENVER - A professional bull rider has died after he was bucked off the animal he was riding for a competition.
Mason Lowe, 25, had been competing in the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver earlier this week, KMGH reported.
Lowe was pulled under the bull when he bucked off the animal. The bull’s hind leg hit Lowe in the chest damaging his chest and heart. He was wearing a protective vest during the competition, according to KMGH.
Lowe was pronounced dead at a Denver emergency room.
Some watching the ride Tuesday night said they noticed that the bull stepped on Lowe, but weren’t sure if it stepped on his head or his chest. Spectators said Lowe stumbled to an exit for riders and collapsed.
The bull is expected to continue through competition, organizers told KMGH.
“It’s difficult during a bull ride for the rider to control himself during the ride, but it’s also difficult for the bull,” Professional Bull Riders Inc. CEO Sean Gleason told KMGH. “In this particular case, he had no idea that Mason had been sucked underneath him. So the bull did not do this with any mal(icious) intent.”
