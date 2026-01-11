Protesters rally in Fayette County after woman shot, killed by ICE agent

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Protesters in Fayette County joined others across the country, demonstrating after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minnesota.

Dozens of people gathered in Uniontown’s George Marshall Plaza on Saturday, with many holding signs reading “abolish” or “oust ICE.”

The reaction comes after the death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said what led up to the shooting was an “act of domestic terrorism,” and that the agent acted in self-defense.

Channel 11 spoke with a mother at the Uniontown protest, Sara Paschke, who said she felt “horror” and “outrage” upon hearing about the shooting.

“America that we live in right now, what happened to her can happen to anyone, regardless whether or not you are an American citizen,” Paschke said.

