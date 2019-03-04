Recall alert: Losartan, valsartan, amlodipine and valsartan tablets recalls expanded

Two pharmaceutical companies are expanding the recent recalls of a variety of blood pressure medications.
All of the recalls are due to the finding of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid above the acceptable daily intake levels approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
NMBA is an impurity that has been found in an ingredient made by Hetero Labs Ltd.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has recalled 50 lots of losartan potassium tablets USP and 54 lots of losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP.
Batch numbers and expiration dates from the affected medication can be found here.
Consumers are being directed to discuss their medication with their doctors or pharmacists before stopping taking it. The FDA says it could be more dangerous to stop taking the medication than the potential risk NMBA could cause.
You can also reach out to Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at 1-800-912-9561, according to the FDA.
But Torrent isn’t alone when it comes to recalling a medication because of an impurity found, the FDA announced.
AurobindoPharma USA has expanded its recall of valsartan and amlodipine and valsartan tablets to 38 additional lots after the impurity called N-nitrosodiethylamine was found in the medications. NDEA is naturally found in some foods, water, pollution and is a probable human carcinogen, according to the FDA.
For a complete list of the latest recalls concerning AurobindoPharma, click here.
Company officials said to reach out to your doctor if you have any questions or have had any issues taking the medication.
You can also call 1-866-850-2876 Option 2.
