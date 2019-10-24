PHILADELPHIA (AP)— The government says the remains of a Marine who died in a Pacific island battle during World War II have been identified as a 23-year-old Philadelphia man.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Joseph F. Boschetti were accounted for on July 8.
The agency says Boschetti was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 18th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force on Nov. 20, 1943.
He died on the first day of fighting against the Japanese on the island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.
Boschetti was identified following testing of remains initially declared unidentifiable that were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii in 1949.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tensions flare as protesters block downtown streets during President Trump's visit
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- Gambling addiction caused McDonald's general manager to steal $241K from restaurant, complaint says
- VIDEO: Police in riot gear make arrests amid protests ahead of President Trump's visit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}